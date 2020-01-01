Продажи
Odoo | Get Started
Мгновенный доступ.
Odoo is a breath of fresh air and the only competitor I could find that fits into the new age of management software. The price difference is incredible. It was 75% less than competitors. I was shocked.
Odoo allowed our company to grow from a turnover of 2.4m$ to 15m$ in only 4 years. Oh, and it’s so inexpensive that I first thought that their yearly quote was monthly. :)
We could not thank Odoo enough for making our lives so simple and easy. As a manufacturing company, going with Odoo was a game-changer.
With Odoo, our lead times and processes were reduced from weeks to days, days to hours, and hours to minutes. That is how business software should be: helping employees do more in less time!
We replaced 14 legacy applications by Odoo and increased revenues by 10% overnight. It’s incredible the leverage you get when details are well managed in a clean system.
We achieved under 10 days in Odoo what took us 100 days in NetSuite. I regularly find cases where things cannot easily be achieved with NetSuite but are out-of-the-box with Odoo. How come Odoo is 7x cheaper than Netsuite? Just incredible!
With most systems, you get 70% of what you hoped. With Odoo, you get more than what you expected. You, guys, will transform the market.
Over the past three years, we replaced 150 legacy applications by Odoo. We use Odoo for several of our most complex and visible processes: HR, budgets, assets management, road infrastructure, universities, inventories, etc. It allowed us to cut our budgets by 70%, for a better system!
-- Official Press Release from European Commission [1] [2] [3]
Yup- our company finally figured it out. The secret is to reduce expense on SAP, reduce complexity and cost, and switch to a 21st century customer centric solution like @Odoo. The whole implementation cost us less than AMC of our bloated SAP system. Best move we made. Bye, SAP!
Same story here. Working just too good.
Enis Hyseni
Senior software architect
#Odoo was an interesting experience.
The more we learnt about it, the more we realized how pure the system is.
In Kosovo, starting from nothing in just 1.5 years, we built the system of:
1. Franchise of largest courier provider in Europe.
2. The second largest ISP of the country.
3. Largest fitness network in the country.
4. Two largest municipalities, including capitol of Kosovo.
This is how effective Odoo is, and from my point of view as a software architect, it's the best open source platform ever done.